Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120,802 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Shares of AVXL opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

