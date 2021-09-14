Anchor Achieves Market Cap of $10.17 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $12,971.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00843459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

