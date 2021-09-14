Anchor Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $458.63 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00008708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $458.63 million and approximately $34.73 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.54 or 0.00787439 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,700,577 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

