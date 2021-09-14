Andrew Tak Shing Lo Sells 150,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,108. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.71.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
