Andrew Tak Shing Lo Sells 150,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,108. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

