Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,600 by Analysts at Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,538.89 ($46.24).

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,022 ($39.48) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,093.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,229.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market cap of £41.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.