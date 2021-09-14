Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on shares of Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

NGLOY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. 113,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

