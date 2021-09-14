AnimalGo Price Down 1% Over Last Week (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00143525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.22 or 0.00814889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043564 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

