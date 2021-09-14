Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1,513.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.29% of Annaly Capital Management worth $36,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,290,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,009 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,674,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 60,020 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,149,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,359 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

