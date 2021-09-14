ANON (ANON) Price Down 51.9% Over Last Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $43,039.16 and approximately $23.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00078888 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00121983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00178824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

