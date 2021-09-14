ANON (ANON) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, ANON has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $41,899.26 and $23.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00079840 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00122985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00173321 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

