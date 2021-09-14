AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 11,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 729,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANPC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.