Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF remained flat at $$0.97 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,209. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 265.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATBPF shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.