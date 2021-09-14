AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Tops $0.48

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.04 million and $388,362.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,325,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

