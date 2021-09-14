Anyswap Hits One Day Volume of $20.22 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Anyswap has a market cap of $102.75 million and approximately $20.22 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00011684 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00122013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00170749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.12 or 0.99780217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.00 or 0.07176485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00882017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

