Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after acquiring an additional 427,479 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $942,564,000.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

AON stock opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $295.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

