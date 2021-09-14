Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

AON stock opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $295.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

