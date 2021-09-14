Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price was up 3.7% on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 50,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,494,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APLS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

