ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Hits Market Cap of $176.12 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00006754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $176.12 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00124514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00171366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.71 or 1.00106348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.18 or 0.07110178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.46 or 0.00933716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002894 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 56,705,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,299,799 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

