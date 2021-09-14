apM Coin Achieves Market Cap of $12.55 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $673,649.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00143682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.97 or 0.00813780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00044230 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

