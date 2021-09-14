Apogee Enterprises (APOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

