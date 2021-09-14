Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

NYSE:APO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.