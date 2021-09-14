Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Trading Up 2.6%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 379,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,792% from the average daily volume of 7,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

About Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.