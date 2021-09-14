Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Up 3.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.31 and last traded at $93.02. 14,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 462,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMEH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

