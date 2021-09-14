Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Up 3.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.31 and last traded at $93.02. 14,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 462,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.60.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMEH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.