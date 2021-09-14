AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0787 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $15,381.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00063282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00142599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00820860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043552 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,730,299 coins and its circulating supply is 244,730,298 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

