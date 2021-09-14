Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

