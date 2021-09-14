Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

