Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

