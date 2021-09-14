Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $140.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $140.00 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

