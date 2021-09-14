Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

