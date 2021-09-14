Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.48

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 91146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.09.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,357. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

