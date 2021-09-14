Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $92,568.28 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $92,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 183,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apria in the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $123,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

