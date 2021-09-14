APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Up 1,030.5% in August

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,300 shares, an increase of 1,030.5% from the August 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,604,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,909,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,883,969. APT Systems has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.01.
APT Systems Company Profile
