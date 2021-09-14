APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Up 1,030.5% in August

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,300 shares, an increase of 1,030.5% from the August 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,604,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,909,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,883,969. APT Systems has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.01.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

