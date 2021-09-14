Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Aptiv worth $54,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,201 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

NYSE:APTV opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

