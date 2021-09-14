APYSwap Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $138,271.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00122550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00180765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.25 or 0.99998054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.06 or 0.07208883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00872714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.