ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Trading 3.1% Higher

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.78 and last traded at C$9.75. 3,539,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,065,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

