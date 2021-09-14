ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 156,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

