ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.
ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 156,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $36.58.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
