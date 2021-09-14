Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 86.4% in August

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arch Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 298,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Arch Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

