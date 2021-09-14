Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,753,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.