Arepacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 73.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $70,855.39 and $5.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,178,622 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

