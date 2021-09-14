Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0309 on Major Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $617,335.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00170176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.92 or 1.00181744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.79 or 0.06999458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.00885093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

