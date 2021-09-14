Ares Protocol (ARES) Tops One Day Volume of $617,335.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $617,335.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00170176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.92 or 1.00181744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.79 or 0.06999458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.00885093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

