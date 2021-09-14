Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 47,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.