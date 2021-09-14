Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,393 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 49,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Masco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 550,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

