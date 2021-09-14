Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 846 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 23.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,355,000 after buying an additional 217,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,285,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

