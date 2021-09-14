Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 56.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

NYSE HUN opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.