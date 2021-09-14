Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,908 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Biogen by 31.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $301.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.42. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

