Argent Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 83.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Medpace by 4.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Medpace by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $198.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.88.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,476 shares of company stock valued at $47,596,783. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

