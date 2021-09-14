Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in FMC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in FMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

