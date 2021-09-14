Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,732 shares of company stock worth $4,142,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

