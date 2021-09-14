Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 400.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $2,307,494. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.